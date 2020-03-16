FREE Spectrum internet services for households with K-12 and college students during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For the next 60 days free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access will be available for new households with K-12 and college students.

to enroll in the program call 844-488-8395 (fees will be waived for new student households).

The advantage comes after millions of Americans became directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

Charter, the parent company of Spectrum made the announcement last week.

