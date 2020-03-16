Harvest Hope Food Bank moves emergency pantry services outdoors, volunteers needed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Harvest Hope Food Bank will be moving its emergency food pantry services outdoors to aid in social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. Those in need of food assistance are asked to extend patience as we make this change.

To help with the shift outdoors, we are in need of crisis volunteers. Volunteers have to be at least 15 years old, will need to be able to lift up to 15 lbs., and be on their feet for at least two hours. Shift times will be 8:30-11.00 am and 11:00 am – 1:30 pm. Those interested in volunteering should sign up here.

If community members are unable to volunteer, we are asking for donations to help us feed children, families and seniors during this time. You can donate non-perishable food items at our location at 2220 Shop Road in Columbia or through our Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donations can be made at donate.harvesthope.org or mailed to PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202.

For any questions or concerns, please call 803-254-4432 or send an email to hhfb@harvesthope.org.