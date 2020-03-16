Idris Elba says he tested positive for COVID-19: “This is serious”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Idris Elba has COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The British actor made the announcement on social media Monday after getting test results back.

In the video, Elba is next to his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The actor and director said he had no symptoms, but realized he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Elba joins a growing list of notable figures who contracted the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first to publicly announce that they tested positive for the virus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau also has the virus along with several NBA players.