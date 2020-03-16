LIVE: World Health Organization holds news conference on coronavirus

By Emily Shapiro and Jon Haworth

ABC News – Major cities are shutting down restaurants, bars , gyms and schools to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 71 people in the United States.

There are at least 3,813 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 has reached 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Globally, there are more than 175,000 coronavirus cases and more than 6,700 deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Today’s developments:

Major shutdowns in Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Health and Human Services experiences cyber attack

SAT is canceled

Supreme Court postpones March arguments