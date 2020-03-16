White House Easter Egg Roll canceled

Kimberlei Davis,
Etphbyewkai3uot

Twitter/@PressSec

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – White House officials announced Monday that the annual Easter Egg Roll has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcements follows a long-list of other events around the nation that have either been canceled or postponed in a response meant to slow the virus.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features

