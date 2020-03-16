White House Easter Egg Roll canceled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – White House officials announced Monday that the annual Easter Egg Roll has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/Qr8VdWj6Bw — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 16, 2020

The announcements follows a long-list of other events around the nation that have either been canceled or postponed in a response meant to slow the virus.