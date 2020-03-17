Man with dementia missing in Lexington, deputies say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they need the public’s help locating a missing dementia patient.

According to a tweet from the department search efforts overnight were unsuccessful.

#DEVELOPING: We’re working to find a missing dementia patient after efforts to locate him overnight were unsuccessful. Bartow Jeffcoat is a 73-year-old black male who stands 5’ 10” and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. His family tells us he has burn scars. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 17, 2020

If you know where 73-year-old Bartow Jeffcoat is, you’re urged to call 9-1-1- immediately.

Jeffcoat is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds; He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, his family says Jeffcoat has burn scars.