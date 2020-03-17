Man with dementia missing in Lexington, deputies say

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they need the public’s help locating a missing dementia patient.

According to a tweet from the department search efforts overnight were unsuccessful.

If you know where 73-year-old Bartow Jeffcoat is, you’re urged to call 9-1-1- immediately.

Jeffcoat is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds; He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, his family says Jeffcoat has burn scars.

