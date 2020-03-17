McMaster to hold presser at 4 p.m. to update public on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster is holding a press conference at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 in South Carolina.

During the Governor’s most recent press conference he confirm South Carolina has 19 cases of COVID-19.

On March 16th, DHEC officials announced there was one death related to the virus.

On March 13th, President Trump issued a Proclamation on Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease Outbreak, and Governor McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina.

For general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.