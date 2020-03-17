Red Cross encourages donations even though blood drives canceled due to coronavirus

The organization says it is in desperate need of new blood.

By Tommy Brooksbank via GMA

ABC News – The American Red Cross is asking healthy individuals across the country to consider donating blood as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic intensify.

After a string of blood drive cancellations in the last few days and demand expected to surge in the coming weeks, the organization says it is in desperate need for new blood.

“The cancellations are really adding up,” said Gail McGovern, president and chief executive officer, American Red Cross. “In normal times, we have 13,000 people a day donating blood and we rely on all these daily donations to keep the blood supply going. We’re trying to avoid a crisis here.”