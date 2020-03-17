Tom Brady leaving Patriots

The star quarterback made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is seen after their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is seen after their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots warms up for a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Aug. 13, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass.Tom Brady of the New England Patriots warms up for a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Aug. 13, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots waits to congratulate teammate Matt Cassel after he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins on October 28, 2007 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots waits to congratulate teammate Matt Cassel after he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins on October 28, 2007 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Rogash/Getty Images





By Emily Shapiro and Kelly McCarthy

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, the star quarterback announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” Brady said.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

He did not mention where he’s headed but added, “My football journey will take place elsewhere.”

“I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team,” he said of his 20-year run in New England.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

In the 2000 draft, he was the 199th pick overall.

Brady, 42, leaves New England with 41 playoff starts since 2001, has played in nine Super Bowls, won six and notched four Super Bowl MVP awards.

Among his many accomplishments, Brady also has three league MVP awards — 2007, 2010, 2017 — which according to ESPN ties him with Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. Peyton Manning holds the record for MVP titles.

Brady has led the Patriots to at least 12 regular-season wins 13 times, an all-time high.

Recently, Brady also became the first 42-year-old quarterback in NFL history to start every game in a regular season.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.