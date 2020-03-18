Coronavirus patients on the road to recovery

By Kelly McCarthy via GMA

As the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus continues to grow across the globe, doctors have warned about the severity of this virus, but now there are signs of hope as more than 80,000 people have recovered.

Some Americans who are on the mend spoke to ABC News about the serious care and what it took to get healthy.

Chris Kane, who fell ill with the virus after a business trip to Florida at the end of February, said he had one of the major symptoms — pressure on his chest.

“What got me kind of nervous was when my chest started to feel like, you know, an elephant was standing on [it] basically tough to get your breath,” he explained.