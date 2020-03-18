Driver reached speeds of 100+ during pursuit, 4 pounds of marijuana seized

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say a 23-year-old man refused to stop for blue lights, wrecked his car, fled on foot then tried to convince a man to let him hide in his house for $2,000.

That person ended up holding Christopher Pressley-Council at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, deputies say.

It all began Tuesday afternoon when Pressley-Council allegedly spotted an officer near U.S. 521 near Jefferson and crossed the centerline.

Pressley-Council tried to avoid the traffic stop by leading the deputy on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit was called off until Pressley-Council disregarded traffic lights on Mason Road, deputies say.

Deputies say Pressley-Council wrecked his vehicle into the woodline at Ebenezer Road and Camden Highway and then fled on foot.

That’s where deputies say Pressley-Council encountered a man and offered him money to let him hide in his house.

Pressley-Council was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey to be treated for possible injuries sustained during the wreck.

Deputies say they recovered a digital scale, 4.3 pounds of suspected marijuana for the vehicle.

He’s being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension (second offense) and distribution of marijuana.