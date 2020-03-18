Facing coronavirus, US confronts cyberattacks

Federal officials told ABC News that outside actors are trying to sow panic.





The United States, already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, is also being targeted for cyberattacks and foreign disinformation campaigns, as federal officials feared.

Multiple sources confirmed to ABC News in recent days that both the efforts that slowed computer systems at the Health and Human Services Department Sunday night and the weekend rash of bogus text messages warning a national quarantine is imminent were the products of foreign actors or components of foreign governments or entities connected to them.

“We are seeing multiple disinformation campaigns right now,” said one federal official briefed on the situation.

The two types of cyber incidents are different, but both are aimed at sowing panic in the American population and feeding distrust in government, according to intelligence officials. Federal officials said the two most likely perpetrators are Russia and China, two nations with the sophistication, skill and desire to carry out such campaigns against the U.S.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

In the case of the HHS incident, officials said outsiders deployed automated users — called bots — to target the public-facing computer system. A source familiar with the investigation into the incident told ABC News that it is thought to be either a widespread campaign to scan HHS systems for vulnerabilities, or possibly a “clumsy” attempt to paralyze public online systems with a flood of visitors, something called distributed denial of service, or DDOS.

“When you’re dealing with something like a denial of service attack on HHS during a pandemic, that’s a very grave action for another country to take,” Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press Tuesday, confirming that an investigation is ongoing. “So, if it is another country doing this, I’m sure the ramifications will be severe.”

More insidious was the attack that began late last week in the New York City area and then broadened to Washington, D.C., Boston, Kansas and the West Coast where an entity infiltrated the cellphone MMS and SMS text-messaging system to send out realistic-looking warnings about an impending shutdown of public and government services because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday afternoon, suspicious texts made their way to medical staff in at least one department of a top hospital the Boston area, according to a recipient there. The person who had passed it along to the department said they had received the original message from an out-of-state “friend,” who was described as credible and had received the message from elsewhere. Texts were also received by doctors in at least one major hospital in San Francisco and by some members of the military around the country.

In New York City, the messages spread like wildfire and told people to stock up on money and food because bridges, tunnels and mass transit would be shutting down.