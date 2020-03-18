Trading halted at New York Stock Exchange as stocks fall more than 7%

By Catherine Thorbecke

ABC News – The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its plunge Wednesday in another day of volatility on Wall Street.

By midday, losses for all the major markets continued, wiping out gains from Tuesday’s rally. The Dow was down more than 1,400 points, or more than 6%, during intraday trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also down by approximately 6% and 5%, respectively, by midday Wednesday.

At one point during intraday trading, the Dow briefly dipped below where it was when President Donald Trump took office.

Among the worst performers Wednesday was Boeing, with shares tumbling more than 18%. Shares of Marriott dropped by approximately 30% after reports of coming furloughs and layoffs.

Premarket trading was temporarily halted for futures on the Dow after it tumbled past its “limit down” threshold.

It has already been a roller-coaster week for equity markets as the novel coronavirus crisis continues to sow massive uncertainty on the global economy. On Monday, the Dow suffered its worst day since the “Black Monday” crash of 1987, dropping nearly 3,000 points or 12.94%. On Tuesday, however, the index rebounded more than 1,000 points, or over 5%, as Trump administration officials touted a major stimulus package.

“When there is an event that leads to selling, such as coronavirus uncertainty, it catapults into more selling,” David Bahnsen, the chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, said in a commentary Wednesday. “This creates downward pressure on almost all assets, including good assets.”

He continued, “All of the panic and margin selling eventually runs its course. It’s an incredibly bad time for people who don’t have to sell to be selling — because they are selling into an avalanche.”