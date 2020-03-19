Former SC bartender leaves job to protect son during coronavirus

A mother from Spartanburg says she quit her job in order to spend time shielding her son from conronavirus

(ABC News) —A mother out of Spartanburg South Carolina use to hold down a job as a bartender. As the coronavirus global epidemic continued to climb her paycheck was the last thing on her mind. Now it was her first job as mom that she was desperate to take on full time, for her son who is immunocompromised with a life threatening brain disease.

ABC’s JuJu Chang has the story.