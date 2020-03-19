High levels of natural gas at Cayce Masonic Lodge

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Emergency crews remain on the scene of a natural cut gas line at the Cayce Masonic Lodge Thursday morning.

Officials say residents in at least seven in the area were evacuated due to the potential for an explosion.

A one block radius around the lodge was been blocked off as a precaution.

High probability of explosion when when first arrived if an ignition source was introduced. This building is large and was full of natural gas. — Cayce Department of Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) March 19, 2020

ROAD CLOSURES:

12th Street from Naples Avenue to Walter Price Road, Holland Ave down Poplar Street and all sides streets within a one block radius are closed. Please find an alternate route.