High levels of natural gas at Cayce Masonic Lodge

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Emergency crews remain on the scene of a natural cut gas line at the Cayce Masonic Lodge Thursday morning.

Officials say residents in at least seven in the area were evacuated due to the potential for an explosion.

A one block radius around the lodge was been blocked off as a precaution.

ROAD CLOSURES:

12th Street from Naples Avenue to Walter Price Road, Holland Ave down Poplar Street and all sides streets within a one block radius are closed. Please find an alternate route.

