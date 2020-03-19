How the coronavirus is infecting employees wallets

Some businesses have been forced to close their door, or reduced to take out orders only and it's hitting those who work in those industry hard

(ABC News) — 40 percent of Americans are just one paycheck away from a serious financial hardship, and according to studies that’s without a global pandemic such as the one we’re facing right now with coronavirus.

ABC’s Diane Macedo went to some New York restaurants and bars who are among some of the hardest hit by the outbreak.