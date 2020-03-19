Italy’s coronavirus death toll reaches 3,405, surpassing China’s number of fatalities

By Morgan Winsor and Emily Shapiro

ABC News – A pandemic of novel coronavirus, which began in China just three months ago, has tightened its grip around Europe and North America.

The new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has spread to every continent except Antarctica as well as every single European country.

There are more than 229,000 diagnosed cases globally and over 9,300 fatalities, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Over 84,000 people with diagnosed cases have recovered.

There are 10,755 diagnosed cases in the U.S., spanning all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. At least 159 people have died in the U.S., according to ABC News’ count.

Today’s biggest developments:

Italy’s death toll surpasses China’s number of fatalities

Malaria drug, recovered patients’ blood are potential treatments

White House aims to send most US adults $1,000, Mnuchin says

75% of New Yorkers must work from home

Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19