627 die in Italy in 24 hours

ABC News – There are more than 255,000 diagnosed cases globally, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

There are 14,631 diagnosed cases in the U.S., spanning all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

At least 215 people have died in the U.S., according to ABC News’ count.

Italy’s death toll is continuing to rise, with 627 people losing their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The hard-hit nation’s death toll now stands at 4,032.

Italy has the highest death rate among all countries, followed by China, Iran and Spain.

A “concerning trend” from Italy is showing that “mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said at a briefing Friday.

Birx also addressed the danger to children with medical conditions, saying, “We don’t know the level of risks.”

“There just is not enough numbers at this time to tell them if they’re at additional risks in the same way adults are,” she said. Birx underscored that all age groups are not immune from the virus.