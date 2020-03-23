Kershaw County hospital will start drive-thru testing for Covid-19 today

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C., – One hospital in Kershaw County will start drive-thru testing for the Coronavirus today, March 23rd, 2020.

The Sandhills Medical Foundation will offer testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from eight to five on Liberty Hill Road.

Officials say the testing is not open to the public, and is only available by appointment.

To make an appointment at the drive-thru located at the Kershaw County Mental Health Clinic, call 877-529-4339.

To visit the website go to www.sandhillsmedical.org