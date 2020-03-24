Klobuchar shares updates on husband





By Joan Muwahed

ABC News – The day after revealing her husband had tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized, Sen. Amy Klobuchar provided an update, saying he’s still on oxygen.

Her husband, John Bessler, has suffered from a bleeding cough and “dangerously low” oxygen levels, the Minnesota senator told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts on Tuesday.

Klobuchar said one of the hardest things about the disease is “you can’t go and visit your loved one.”

“All you can do is call, email and text and try to reach the caretakers who are taking care of him … to get updates,” Klobuchar said.

Bessler started to feel sick almost two weeks ago and immediately self-quarantined in his apartment, as coronavirus concerns began to grow, Klobuchar said. But given that Bessler, 52, was healthy and had no pre-existing health conditions, she said she wasn’t sure how he contracted the virus.

While he took the test last Wednesday, Klobuchar said he received the results on Monday.

“We suspected over the weekend that he had it, and that’s the story of a lot of people,” she said.

Klobuchar did not self-quarantine because she was in Minnesota while her husband was in Washington, D.C., adding that they were separate for at least the two weeks.

“By the time I came back for votes, he was starting to feel sick, so we stayed in separate places,” she told Roberts. “So by the time we got the test back, the 14 days had gone by.”

She added that she hasn’t shown symptoms of the virus and was advised by her doctor to not get tested — as she would likely not qualify for the test “no matter what.”

“Why would I get a test when other people who are sick aren’t getting tests? she said. “I’m going to be treated like everyone else.”

Klobuchar explained that the many Americans that have contracted the virus have “worse going on.”

“It’s all Americans … this isn’t just my story,” the senator added.

She told Roberts that she will continue to work from her office, saying she’s devoting her time to getting the funding Americans need during this time of economic emergency.

“Everyone here has been working around the clock to get the bill done,” she says. “We are very hopeful this morning.”

The over $1 trillion stimulus packaged — lead by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — aims to boost the economy to help American workers and businesses survive the pandemic.

“We have stuck together to try to push for more funding for medical surge, for equipment and hospitals,” Klobuchar said.

She said if she had to predict, the bill should be ready to go by Tuesday.

“I’m actually optimistic that we will have an agreement,” she added.

