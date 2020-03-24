Washington still doesn’t have a stimulus bill with more than 50,000 coronavirus cases

(ABC NEWS) – Across America, the number of coronavirus cases is climbing higher with more than 50,000 confirmed cases and more than 700 deaths.

Tuesday night Congress still did not have a deal on the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill to help jump start the economy. It’s been pummeled since the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, President Trump sets a timeline for businesses to be back online in weeks, not months.

Watch the video above for the full report.