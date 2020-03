Doctors on front line of COVID-19 fight hit a high note

Two doctors decide to share a message of hope that goes viral

(ABC News) — They are the men and women who are working overtime to save the millions of people who have fallen victim to the coronavirus global pandemic. Even after long hours, in some cases over time seeing hundreds of patients, some of them are going above and beyond to share a song of hope.

ABC’s David Muir has more .