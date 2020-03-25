Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

ABC News – A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 19,000 people around the world.

There are more than 435,000 diagnosed cases of the new respiratory illness, known officially as COVID-19, spanning every continent except Antarctica, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The disease has gained a foothold in Europe and North America since the first cases were detected in China back in December.

With more than 55,000 diagnosed cases, the United States has the third-highest national total behind Italy and China. The virus has rapidly spread across every U.S. state as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, killing at least 802 people.

More than one-fifth of the world’s population has been ordered or urged to stay at home as part of efforts to contain the virus.