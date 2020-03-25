Students make virtual orchestra and sing ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’

Berklee College of Music students were forced to return home due to coronavirus.







By GMA Team via GMA

Being sent home from college due to the coronavirus pandemic did not stop a group of music students from showing off their musical talents together.

Students from the Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Boston formed a virtual orchestra to perform a touching remake of Burt Bacharach’s 1960s classic song “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

Berklee students were ordered to leave campus by March 18 and will spend the rest of the semester doing online classes.

While on her way home from Boston to Florida, Boston Conservatory senior Shelbie Rassler had the idea to organize the virtual orchestra with 74 of her classmates, according to Berklee.

Rassler went on to produce, arrange and edit the video herself.

“Just a little something to brighten your day,” Rassler wrote on YouTube, where the video now has more than 34,000 views. “What started as an idea on my flight home from college ended in a collaboration with some of the most incredible people.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful. Please share to help us promote positivity and optimism while we need it most,” she wrote.