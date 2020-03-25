Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials at Fort Jackson have confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus have been linked as a result of contact tracing.

Read the statement sent March 25th:

“Fort Jackson has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 as a result of contact tracing. “Everyone’s health and safety is my first concern

and we started the contact tracing immediately,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “As a result, there are two more COVID-19 cases in 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.”

Both are in isolation and receiving necessary medical care. They will not return to duty until medically cleared. All the areas they visited

are being sanitized and the Fort Jackson public health team will continue to identify anyone else who may have been exposed. They have been allowed to call home.

“I am grateful for everyone’s patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19,” said Beagle. “We need to continue to work together and help each other as we navigate through this health emergency.”