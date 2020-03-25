Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials at Fort Jackson have confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus have been linked as a result of contact tracing.
Read the statement sent March 25th:
“Fort Jackson has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 as a result of contact tracing. “Everyone’s health and safety is my first concern
and we started the contact tracing immediately,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “As a result, there are two more COVID-19 cases in 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.”
Both are in isolation and receiving necessary medical care. They will not return to duty until medically cleared. All the areas they visited
are being sanitized and the Fort Jackson public health team will continue to identify anyone else who may have been exposed. They have been allowed to call home.
“I am grateful for everyone’s patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19,” said Beagle. “We need to continue to work together and help each other as we navigate through this health emergency.”
By Wednesday, the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States had grown to at least 55,243 cases in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. There are outbreak clusters in New York, Washington State and California, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking reports and confirming them with local health departments.
Click here for the latest COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.