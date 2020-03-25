Victim hit by vehicle near Lakeshore Drive identified as homeless man: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night near Forest Drive and Lakeshore Driver has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Gary Conner, 52, was in the roadway around 9:30 P.M. when he was struck.

Conner was homeless and died at the scene Watts said.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, Forest Acres Police Department, and Columbia Police Traffic Unit continue to work this incident.

