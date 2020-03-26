Bus Wi-Fi access sites for Richland One students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One will use Wi-Fi equipped buses to help provide internet access to student while schools are closed.

Starting Thursday, March 26, buses will be stationed at nine sites across the district (other sites may be added later).

Students and parents can sit in their vehicles within 200-250 feet of the buses to access free Wi-Fi from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at those locations.

The buses will be parked in front of the buildings or in other prominent areas at the designated sites. Students and parents will not be able to board the buses.

Bus Wi-Fi Access Sites (Starting March 26)

 Annie Burnside Elementary School

7300 Patterson Road

Columbia, SC 29209

 Burton-Pack Elementary School

111 Garden Drive

Columbia, SC 29204

 Gadsden Elementary School

1660 S. Goodwin Circle

Gadsden, SC 29052

 W.S. Sandel Elementary School

2700 Seminole Road

Columbia, SC 29210

 Edward E. Taylor Elementary School

200 McRae Street

Columbia, SC 29203

 Watkins-Nance Elementary School

2525 Barhamville Road

Columbia, SC 29204

 Webber Elementary School

140 Webber School Road

Eastover, SC 29044

 Columbia High School

1701 Westchester Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

 Lewis Scott Court Apartments

238 Lewis Scott Court

Eastover, SC 29044