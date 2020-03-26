Bus Wi-Fi access sites for Richland One students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One will use Wi-Fi equipped buses to help provide internet access to student while schools are closed.
Starting Thursday, March 26, buses will be stationed at nine sites across the district (other sites may be added later).
Students and parents can sit in their vehicles within 200-250 feet of the buses to access free Wi-Fi from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at those locations.
The buses will be parked in front of the buildings or in other prominent areas at the designated sites. Students and parents will not be able to board the buses.
Bus Wi-Fi Access Sites (Starting March 26)
Annie Burnside Elementary School
7300 Patterson Road
Columbia, SC 29209
Burton-Pack Elementary School
111 Garden Drive
Columbia, SC 29204
Gadsden Elementary School
1660 S. Goodwin Circle
Gadsden, SC 29052
W.S. Sandel Elementary School
2700 Seminole Road
Columbia, SC 29210
Edward E. Taylor Elementary School
200 McRae Street
Columbia, SC 29203
Watkins-Nance Elementary School
2525 Barhamville Road
Columbia, SC 29204
Webber Elementary School
140 Webber School Road
Eastover, SC 29044
Columbia High School
1701 Westchester Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
Lewis Scott Court Apartments
238 Lewis Scott Court
Eastover, SC 29044