Orangeburg officials to hold 10 a.m. press conference concerning COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to update residents of the response to COVID-19 in the area.

State Senator Brad Hutto, Mayor Michael Butler, CEO of Regional Medical Center Charles Williams and other officials will offer details on available resources within the community.

The press conference will be held at 1281 Russell Street.

