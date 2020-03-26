Shoplifter changed clothes before fleeing Target in a silver car police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Lexington Police Department have released surveillance images of a woman accused of shoplifting from Target.

If you can help identify the shoplifter from the incident they say occurred on March 24, you’re urged to call Detective Payton at 803-951-4642 with any information.

The woman is accused of stealing clothing, changed shirts and walked out of the store without paying.

The suspect was seen driving a silver four door sedan.