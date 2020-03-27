City of Sumter and Sumter County Close All Parks Effective Immediately

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Effective immediately, all parks in the City of Sumter, South Carolina and Sumter County are closed until further notice to support Team Sumter’s response to COVID-19. The closure is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is the third limited-access directive the City and County have made in response to public health advisories. The earlier directives, cancelling all large-group gatherings and closing playground equipment, remain in place as well.