City of Sumter and Sumter County Close All Parks Effective Immediately

Kimberlei Davis,
Screen Shot 2020 03 27 At 2.32.18 Pm

sumtersc.gov

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Effective immediately, all parks in the City of Sumter, South Carolina and Sumter County are closed until further notice to support Team Sumter’s response to COVID-19. The closure is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is the third limited-access directive the City and County have made in response to public health advisories. The earlier directives, cancelling all large-group gatherings and closing playground equipment, remain in place as well.

Please continue to follow our social media and website updates at www.sumtersc.gov and www.sumtercountysc.org.

Categories: Local News, News, Sumter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts