Columbia International University to hold virtual graduation on May 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One South Carolina university has announced plans to hold their Spring commencement virtually.

Officials with Columbia International University say the virtual commencement to take place online on May 2, the originally scheduled date for the event.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, graduates are encouraged to participate in December’s on-campus commencement ceremony.

“Our priority is to keep our students, faculty, staff and our community safe,” CIU President Dr. Mark Smith said. “Our decisions are being made with much prayer, consultation and our people in mind. We love our

students and community and want everyone to be safe.”

Detailed information for current students, prospective students and employees is at www.ciu.edu/covid19.