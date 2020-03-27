Deputies responding to ‘shots fired’ call on Elders Pond Road, find deceased male in vehicle

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies responding to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elders Pond Road located the body of deceased man in a crashed vehicle.

Deputises say they found two vehicles had been involved in the collision. In one of the vehicles, they found a man with a gunshot wound, unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, identified the man as Dayon Devales Geiger, 20.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App or through CrimeSC.com.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.