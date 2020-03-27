Governor McMaster and Senators Graham, Scott to hold press conference Friday

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by several legislators Friday afternoon to address the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining McMaster will be joined by Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott and state public health officials.

The press conference will be Friday, March 27 at 4:00 PM.

