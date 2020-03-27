Governor McMaster and Senators Graham, Scott to hold press conference Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by several legislators Friday afternoon to address the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining McMaster will be joined by Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott and state public health officials.

The press conference will be Friday, March 27 at 4:00 PM.

Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott and state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus today, Friday, March 27 at 4:00 PM. @SCETV will stream it live. — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) March 27, 2020