House members angry, forced to return to the Hill

Lawmakers had been told they'd receive 24 hours notice if they had to return.

There is anger from Democratic members about the mixed messages being sent from Democratic leadership, sources tell ABC News.

Some are angry that they have to miss the vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, and others are frustrated with the lack of timing guidance. It was unclear to some members after a caucus call Thursday led by House Democratic leadership if they would be needed in Washington for a potential vote.

From the lawmakers traveling back to Capitol Hill, there are concerns about putting themselves and families at risk, given the chance that Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., could force a vote over his concerns about passing the largest stimulus package in American history without the majority of members required by the Constitution.

“Dear @RepThomasMassie: If you intend to delay passage of the #coronavirus relief bill tomorrow morning, please advise your 428 colleagues RIGHT NOW so we can book flights and expend ~200,000 in taxpayer money to counter your principled but terribly misguided stunt. #thankyou,” Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., tweeted.

“Non-sick members will pick it up and take it back to their families,” the source added. “Also, many of them have not been tested yet.”

This morning, House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer said Democrats hope to have a voice vote, and told reporters that he hasn’t spoken to Rep. Massie but he’s spoken to McCarthy.

“I talked to McCarthy last night. We’re working together to get this done,” he said.

Republicans were also fuming they have to come back to Washington to vote on the bill.

“Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in the House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible,” Rep. Peter King, R-NY, tweeted.

The president, as well, took to Twitter this morning to criticize the Kentucky congressman, calling him a “third rate grandstander” and for his removal from the Republican Party.

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Senior GOP sources say they are figuring out “contingency plans” if Massie does call for a roll call vote.