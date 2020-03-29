Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30

More than 33,000 people have been killed around the world as the amount of novel coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket, with the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases globally surpassing 713,000 on Sunday.

The number of cases has grown exponentially in a matter of weeks. Last Thursday, there were 500,000 cases worldwide, which was double the number of worldwide coronavirus cases from the week before.

The U.S. stood at more than 136,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 2,409 deaths in the country.

At least 148,000 people have recovered from the virus during this pandemic.

Today’s biggest developments:

Tump extends U.S. coronavirus guidelines to April 30

Fauci says U.S. could see 100,000-200,000 deaths

Global deaths top 30,000

Trump will not use enforceable quarantine in NY

US cases cross 135,000; deaths top 2,000

7:03 p.m.: 15-minute coronavirus test is on the way

A new 15-minute coronavirus test is on its way to doctor’s offices and hospitals now, officials announced at Sunday’s White House Task Force briefing.

Admiral Brett Giroir said that Abbott Laboratories will be providing 50,000 of the tests per day, starting April 2.

Giroir said that “18,000 of these little toaster-sized machines” are in doctor’s offices and hospitals now.

He also said that the test is performed with a self-nose swab, unlike the less comfortable tests that require a swab to go far up the nasal passage.

As of the close of business Saturday, 894,000 coronavirus tests has been performed in the U.S., Giroir said.

6:12 p.m.: Trump extends U.S. coronavirus guidelines to April 30

President Trump officially reversed his call to reopen businesses by Easter and said he will extend the nation’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines to April 30.

“The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump said at his daily briefing at the White House. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won.”