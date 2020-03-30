Calculate your stimulus package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The House of representatives on Friday passed the largest aid measure in American history, a $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law.

Direct payments will be made to Americans to help offset financial hardships incurred during the coronavirus pandemic in the next few weeks.

ABC Fresno, California, station ABC30 created a calculator to help show how much each individual may receive. According to the calculator, an individual whose most recent tax filing was “married filing jointly,” claimed two children under 17 as dependents and has a most recent adjusted gross annual income of $85,000 could expect to receive $3,400.

The calculator can be accessed here.