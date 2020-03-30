Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina by zip code
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The public is now able to see a breakdown of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 cases by zip code.
The information is available on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control’s website.
Click here for ZIP-code level information as well as the heat map available here; these maps indicate reported cases of COVID-19 for the previous 14 days, as that is the time-frame for when an individual would be contagious.