Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The public is now able to see a breakdown of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 cases by zip code.

The information is available on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control’s website.

Click here for ZIP-code level information as well as the heat map available here; these maps indicate reported cases of COVID-19 for the previous 14 days, as that is the time-frame for when an individual would be contagious.