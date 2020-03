Coronavirus: National Economic Stimulus packages

ABC NEWS– The coronavirus outbreak is both a health and financial crisis.

Last week saw the largest unemployment claims in the nation’s history of almost 3 point 3 million and more businesses are announcing layoffs and furloughs.

The White House says relief checks could be rolled out in three weeks, but for desperate workers and business owners, that might not be soon enough and far too little.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more.