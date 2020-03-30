Coronavirus takes physical and mental toll on healthcare workers

It's a tough time for a lot of people, but few more than those on the front lines of coronoavirus

(ABC News) — As Matt Guttman reports, during these uncertain times healthcare workers on the front lines say they are facing an uphill battle.

From the shortage of needed supplies, working overtime to help save lives, while seeing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to spread, the combination of life altering conditions are taking an toll on them, both mentally and physically.