Get it while it’s HOT! Krispy Kreme offering FREE doughnuts to health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Krispy Kreme wants to keep dough in the pockets of health care workers – especially during this trying time.

Mondays just got a little sweeter for health care professionals as the company kicked off the give-a-way of its original glazed.

Beginning Monday, March 30th (National Doctors’ Day) and continuing every Monday through Nurses Week (May 6 to May 12), those in the health care community simply show their employer badge and pick up a free dozen to share – or not.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only company showing appreciation for health care workers. Crocs is donating free shoes to hospitals and nursing homes, and Starbucks is giving away a free coffee to first responders through May 3.