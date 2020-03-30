Lugoff-Elgin Middle School faculty and staff surprise students with parade

Lugoff-Elgin Middle teacher parade on Sunday, March 29th. Courtesy: Kershaw County School District

KERSHAW COUNTY, (WOLO) – Millions of children are e-learning and for many they are missing the traditional school environment and their teachers.

To help ease the stress of the ‘new normal’ for some students in Kershaw County, more than 20 Lugoff-Elgin Middle School faculty and staff drove through their students’ neighborhoods Sunday to connect and offer encouragement.

The two hour parade traveled through more than 20 Lugoff neighborhoods.

The parade was organized by LEMS Teacher of the Year Brad Brazell,

District officials said currently, teachers and students have been in touch via email, Google Chat and virtual meetings.