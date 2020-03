Woman detained in connection to stolen delivery truck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to officials with the Columbia Police Department a delivery truck was stolen after it was left running and unattended on Leesburg Road Monday morning.

A woman has been detained in connection to the crime.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest developments.