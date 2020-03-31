APPLY TODAY for City of Columbia’s Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Click here to learn more about how to apply for the Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program with the City of Columbia.

This effort will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.