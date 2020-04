At least 70 sailors on U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus

(ABC NEWS) – The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt reported at least 70 sailors tested positive for the coronavirus.

The captain of the aircraft carrier has warned top Navy leaders that most of his ship’s crew of 5,000 needs to be quarantined ashore in Guam — because he’s concerned that keeping them on the ship would continue the spread of the novel coronavirus.

