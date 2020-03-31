South Carolina inmates help make masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Offenders at Leath & Camille Graham CI are making 1,000+ masks daily

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Inmates at one South Carolina correctional institution are coming together to make masks for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is using their talents to sew masks for health care workers.

Offenders at Leath & Camille Graham CI are making 1,000+ masks daily for SCDC, DJJ, MUSC & other emergency responders/health care facilities. Our women are making surgical-type masks and covers for N-95 masks, which helps them last longer. #appreciationpost #wearecorrections pic.twitter.com/5uqe4O2Vci — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) March 31, 2020

Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution is a South Carolina Department of Corrections state prison for women in Columbia.