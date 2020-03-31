South Carolina inmates help make masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Offenders at Leath & Camille Graham CI are making 1,000+ masks daily
Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Inmates at one South Carolina correctional institution are coming together to make masks for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is using their talents to sew masks for health care workers.

Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution is a South Carolina Department of Corrections state prison for women in Columbia.

