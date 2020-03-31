Trump warns US to brace for a “very tough two weeks” of the coronavirus pandemic

(ABC NEWS) – President Trump delivered his most somber message yet regarding the coronavirus pandemic, calling on Americans to brace for a “very tough two weeks” as his medical advisers warn that the number of deaths could reach as high as 240,000 if we continue to take steps to flatten the curve.

First responders and medical workers meanwhile are worn out and worried about equipment shortages, their own health and infecting their families back home.

