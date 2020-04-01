Allen University distributes 700 Chromebooks to assist students with e-learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Because of COVID-19, most professors and students suddenly find themselves forced to use technology as they teach and learn.

Thanks to a few generous donors, students at Allen University are better equipped to meet the demand of e-learning and finish the semester strong.

Officials at Allen University say 700 Acer Chromebooks and keyboards were given to students for the remainder of the semester in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“At Allen University, the safety of our students is our number one priority,” said President McNealey. “As we moved to online instruction, we wanted to make certain that all students had access to the best possible tools that could enhance their performance. While our student population is not homogeneous, our commitment to their success is.”

“As I’ve been talking to my peers, many have stated these tablets will help with attending their Zoom class meetings. Many do not have computers at home, and many do not have enough data on their phones,” said Valencia James, a senior majoring in English.

The $200,000 project was provided to Allen students through various contributions from the Board of Trustees, President Ernest McNealey and his cabinet members, alumni, leadership of the AME Church and the Columbia (SC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

“This gesture of Allen sending students tablets and keyboards shows us that our institution really does care about our education and well-being. As students, it feels good to know we are not in this alone during these trying times, and the administration fully supports us.”

Tablets were distributed on Friday.