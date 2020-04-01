Cheering from home! Spirit plays out on social media as #quarantinelife continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Everyone is finding creative ways to help pass the time while staying at home.

Staying connected while social-distancing isn’t as hard as we might have thought.

With the help of Wi-Fi and a mobile device, we can stay update to date on what’s trending and the latest digital content.

Student-athletes around the country are getting in the school spirit during the social isolation brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The South Carolina State University Cheerleaders got in on the #QuarantineLife fun to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Yikes’: