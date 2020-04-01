It’s Census Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Census Day, April 1, is not a deadline, it’s a reminder.

The actual deadline is Aug. 14, but given the uncertainty over the COVID-19 crisis, an accurate count has become even more urgent.

An accurate count turns into billions of dollars every year and federal funds coming through the local area.

Besides social services and infrastructure projects, federal dollars could impact health facilities, Medicare and Medicaid over the next decade.

So be counted!

Click here for more information about the US Census.