Santee Cooper temporarily closing boat landings, recreational facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In accordance with Gov. McMaster’s executive orders concerning public access to waterways and recreation facilities, officials with Santee Cooper say all boat ramps and landings, recreation spots and related facilities that the utility operates around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion are closed until further notice.

Santee Cooper has also closed all facilities at the Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner until further notice.